Marvel Fans Freaking Out At Infinity Stone Powered Ultron In What If

Ultron had the Infinity Stones in the latest episode of What If…? People probably weren’t expecting the Avengers villain to turn up in this week’s installment. You can bet even fewer thought they would see Vision be at the heart of the machine. But, What If is a place for the more fantastical elements of the MCU. So, it all really checks out. “What If Thor Was An Only Child” ended up being an entertaining episode, but the stakes got raised out of nowhere near the end there. With the God of Thunder learning a valuable lesson with the help of Captain Marvel. But, Ultron will now be wreaking havoc on that particular reality. (Maybe this Thor goes for the head off the rip? But, judging by his demeanor in this episode, probably not.) At any rate, fans got an unexpected addition in an episode that a lot of people had some curiosity about. Check out some of the best posts down below:

https://twitter.com/MrKiteMan123/status/1440631024979890177?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Thor was absolutely the star this week. The creative team let Chris Hemsworth just do whatever he wanted with the script they had. It led to some very fun lighthearted banter. Director Brian Andrews talked about it with EW.

“He ate it up,” Andrews explained. “We started finding the voice and Chris has got such natural comic instincts — they’ve started bringing that out in Ragnarok but we got to lean into that even more so in this. There’s some stuff that got particularly goofy and he was laughing and the guys in the recording booth over there in Australia were laughing, and he was just like, ‘I really like this Thor!’ He gets to cut loose more than he ever has in the Marvel Universe… I get a sense that maybe there’s a little bit of actual Chris in ‘Party Thor’ which might be one reason why he gravitated towards it so easily and had so much fun with it.”

Do you think we’ve seen the last of this Ultron in What If? Let us know in the comments!

