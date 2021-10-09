What If…? Fan Imagines Live-Action Zombies Spinoff

Marvel’s What If…? wrapped up its first season on Disney+ this week. Even though it ended up taking fans throughout nearly a dozen separate worlds in the multiverse, a mid-season episode still stuck with most MCU fans the most. The high-octane zombies episode remains one of the highest-rated episodes of the season, and some fans are wondering if the concept might end up making the leap from animation to live-action someday.

Case in point, Instagram fan artist @letsencreate took the original teaser poster for Avengers and altered it slightly to make it look like the poster for a live-action Marvel Zombies movie.

Adding Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch for full effect, the teaser has us sold. See it for yourself below.

According to former Marvel writer Mark Millar, a live-action project based on the acclaimed comics from Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips might be in the works. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm anything outside of the appearances in What If…?.

What If…? writer AC Bradley previously told ComicBook.com she and her team pitched Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige dozens of different ideas, and the zombies episode is one he was in favor of.

“We looked at the big moments of the MCU and thought about ways to twist them—that’s where we started,” Bradley said earlier this year. “We came up with 30 loglines and pitched them to Kevin Feige. He picked 25 of them. That was big, because we knew we were on the right track. But then we had to narrow it down more, and eventually found our season.”

“That gave us a broader brush to paint with, so to speak,” director Bryan Andrews also mentioned. “It’s an immediate in to a massive audience, many of whom aren’t familiar with the comics, but just loved the movies.”

The first season of Marvel’s What If…? is now streaming on Disney+.

