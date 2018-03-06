This is What Rihanna Would Look Like as Riri Williams (Ironheart)

Iron Man has gotten something of a revamp in Marvel Comics, as Tony Stark has stepped aside to make way for Riri Williams, a young MIT prodigy who reverse-engineered her own Iron Man armor. Taking the name “Ironheart,” Riri is the star of the new Invincible Iron Man comic book series.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to age and evolve, replacements for familiar characters like Iron Man is going to be come increasingly necessary. Rather than recasting actors like Robert Downey Jr., Marvel Comics has created a pathway for Tony Stark to pass the torch to a younger hero – such as, the MCU version of Riri Williams.

Artist Boss Logic has unveiled his latest fan-casting image – and it is of pop singer Rihanna as Riri Williams:

For some Christmas day fun – @rihanna as Riri Williams (Ironheart) for obvious reason (Not Age) pic.twitter.com/WTZLBwCu8n — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 25, 2016

Clearly this is some wishful thinking, as the whole point of Riri’s character is that she’s a teenage prodigy. Rihanna is nearly thirty years old, which would make her another Andrew Garfield type, playing way beneath her actual age. If new Spider-Man Tom Holland has proven anything so far, it’s that youth is best portrayed onscreen by actual youth.

Still, Rihanna goes “Riri,” and her physical appearance is definitely a fitting likeness for Riri Williams; however, if this were ever to really come to pass, it would definitely be one of those high-profile castings that comic book fans take isssue with.

