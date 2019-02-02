Here’s When The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot Could Air Tomorrow

When it comes to the Avengers franchise, Marvel Studios has always aired a television spot to coincide with the NFL’s Super Bowl in order to help pump up their upcoming blockbuster. Since Avengers: Endgame is likely the biggest Avengers movie on record, it makes enough sense for Marvel Studios to push out an Endgame television spot at some point throughout the big game festivities.

Joss Whedon’s The Avengers Super Bowl spot end up airing in the second quarter. The thirteenth trailer of the quarter, the spot ran just after halfway through the second quarter.

Whedon’s follow-up — Avengers: Age of Ultron — was a peculiar situation as studio released an extended trailer just days ahead of the Super Bowl.

Avengers: Infinity War aired just after half-time in the third quarter, making it the latest-released ad in the Avengers franchise — at least when it comes to advertising during the big game, that is.

Looking at the previous three ads, it’d be reasonable to assume the Avengers: Endgame trailer could be airing sometime in the second or third quarter, after viewers get settled in and before they begin to pack up in the case of a blow-out.

It should be noted that Avengers: Endgame isn’t your typical movie and it’s clear Marvel Studios doesn’t plan on marketing it as such — so the TV spot be coming at a time completely unexpected to take fans by surprise.

Compared to the marketing for the last three movies, Endgame is trailing behind the ball — if you can call it that. The initial teaser of The Avengers was released October 11th, 2011 while the Avengers: Age of Ultron teaser came out October 22nd, 2014 and the team behind Avengers: Infinity War released their teaser November 29th, 2017.

The teaser for Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand, was released on December 7th, 2018. Though it’s been speculated that Endgame should, in fact, have a Super Bowl spot — the worst case scenario is that we go without a television ad as a full trailer is bound to drop in the coming weeks.

Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26th. Other MCU movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

