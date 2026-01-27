Daredevil: How Foggy Nelson Is Back From the Dead in Born Again Season 2

Foggy Nelson is back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, because why let the small, inconvenient detail that is being dead get in the way? Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 dropped a major shocker by killing Foggy right out of the gate. The character, making his return to screens for the first time since 2018, was shot and killed by Bullseye while outside Josie’s Bar. Of course, this is the MCU, so just because someone is dead, or at least appears dead, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll stay that way.

The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer ramps up the war with Mayor Fisk, and brings back Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), but it also features the return of Foggy (Elden Henson). There has long been both speculation and, more so, hope that somehow the character would still be alive. Even Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox has played into the theories of Foggy’s survival, teasing his comeback, and the trailer confirms he will be in the second season… but is he actually alive, or is this a flashback? And if he is alive, how would that be possible?

Could Foggy Nelson’s Death Have Been Faked In Daredevil: Born Again?

I am no medical expert, but Foggy sure looked very dead in Season 1, given he lay there motionless, seemingly not breathing, after being shot. But stranger things have happened in the MCU, and there is also precedent from Marvel Comics, too. One story arc there saw Foggy killed by inmates while visiting Matt in prison, only for it to later be revealed that his death had been faked and he’d entered the witness protection programme, taking on a new identity. Eventually, it was revealed that Vanessa Fisk was the person behind it all – the same person who ordered the hit on Foggy in the TV show.

Adding further credence to this idea is an Easter egg in the show, which gave the law firm Nelson, Murdock, and Page the address number 468. This correlates with the legacy numbering of Daredevil #88, which just so happens to be the issue where “The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson” – that is, his survival and entry into witness protection – was revealed. Aaron Moorhead, the co-director of the death episode, responded to the theory about Foggy still being alive and the reference to the comics, saying: “I’ve heard this theory, you eagle-eyed geniuses. I would love to tell you, however, Marvel will snipe me if I say anything else.”

It’s not implausible, then, that Foggy was saved in an ambulance and had his death faked, perhaps with the involvement of Vanessa, though it does still seem unlikely. There are also methods of resurrection – Born Again Season 3 is rumored to bring back the Hand, the ninja group from the Netflix series, who have experience with that sort of thing, and might use it to target Daredevil. Still, the most likely option, even if it’s not the one everyone would want, is that he returns via flashbacks.

Foggy looks different in the Season 2 trailer compared to the beginning of Season 1, with longer hair and a clean-shaven face. Of course, that could be because of the whole death fakeout thing, but it makes more sense if it’s for scenes set prior to Born Again, either taking place during the Netflix series or perhaps even before it. The loss of Foggy is huge on Matt, and so it’d make sense for the character to continue having an impact, regardless of whether he returns from the dead or not.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.