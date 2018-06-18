When ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Takes Place Revealed

With Ant-Man and the Wasp being released after Avengers: Infinity War, with its universe-altering snap, there’s been some questions and confusion about when, exactly, the film takes place. A visit to the film’s set clarified things quite a bit.

Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place not long after Captain America: Civil War and prior to the events of Avengers: Infinity War. After Captain Americabroke him out of the Raft, Scott Lang decided he wanted to get back to being a father instead of a superhero made a deal to turn himself in if he could get some leniency for helping Cap. He was then put under house arrest.

That’s where the film picks up, and producer Stephen Broussard says the film moves fast from there, taking place over “a little bit more than one day. It’s a finite period of time, you know. Where it falls in the timeline I kind of don’t want to say too much. I don’t know. I’d rather movies be sequences as they come out but we play with that a little bit.”

The writers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 also previously commented on Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s place on the Marvel Cinematic Universe release schedule.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” Avengers writer Stephen McFeely told Buzzfeed. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies. There’s a relationship between them all.”

The official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp reads, “Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.