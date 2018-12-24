What Time Will ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Be Released On Netflix?

It was announced last month that come Christmas, Avengers: Infinity War would be added to Netflix. While the Netflix/Disney deal is likely over in the light of Disney+ debuting next year, fans will be able to partake in Thanos’ Decimation on the streaming giant for the foreseeable future.

When Infinity War makes itS way to Netflix, it’ll be uploaded at midnight Pacific time Tuesday. Like other Marvel properties to hit the service, Infinity War will drop at 1:00 am Mountain time, 2:00 am Central, and 3:00 am Eastern all on Tuesday, December 25th.

As of now, the movie will only be immediately available in the United States.

Coincidentally enough, Avengers: Infinity War will end up being the first and only title from the Avengers franchise to be on Netflix. In light of the impending release of Disney+, the House of Mouse canceled their licensing deal with the Reed Hastings-led company effective January 1st, 2019. Starting with Captain Marvel, the movies will go to Disney+ versus the current deal with Netflix.

“Starting with ‘Captain Marvel’ in March, all of the films that Walt Disney Studios releases in theaters will subsequently flow to the Disney streaming platform instead of to Netflix,” the New York Times reports.

The past two years’ worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe properties are currently on Netflix — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther. After Infinity War is added to the service this week, Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the last MCU film to be added to Netflix, presumably sometime in February or March.

The film side of the MCU is only one side of the deteriorating relationship between Disney and Netflix. The streaming platform has canceled four of the six television shows they ordered from Marvel Television including Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

Outside of MCU films, several shows are currently streaming as well. Daredevil has three seasons streaming now while Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist each two available now. ABC’s Agents of SHIELD has all five seasons of the show available right now too.

Are you going to be waking up super early Chris morning to catch Infinity War? Out of the MCU movies currently on Netflix, which is your favorite one? Let us know your favorite in the comments below!

Upcoming MCU movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.