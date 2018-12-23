Marvel Fans on Twitter Debate Who the Best Spider-Man Actor Is

It’s an age-old debate and it’s probably not going to go away anytime soon. With the recent debut of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the debate is in the spotlight once again — trending on Twitter, actually.

Shameik Moore’s voice acting role as Mile Morales is now entering the debate against Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. Suffice to say, Spidey fans have plenty of opinions on the matter.

When Spider-Man: Far From Home debuts next July, Holland will have appeared as the character the most, starring in two solo films and two supporting roles in other Marvel Studios properties. Maguire, on the other hand, has portrayed Peter Parker three times — all solo films — as a part of Sam Raimi’s trilogy for Sony.

Garfield has played Parker twice — in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 follow-up — both, of which, are the two least-acclaimed films featuring the web-slinger.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about their favorite version of the web-slinger.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.

Who’s your favorite Spider-Man? Do you think Moore’s animated Morales should have a spot in the debate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Garfield = Underrated!

Andrew Garfield is the most underrated Spiderman of all.. But Tom Holland has met the one and only Tony Stark <3 — Fros Balaska (@BalaskaFros) December 16, 2018

Why Can’t We Have Them All?!

nope we are not comparing our spideys https://t.co/DY7qjIW4Ib — عينين صوفيا ☇ (@shaininn) December 18, 2018

Maguire, Hands Down!

For me Tobey Maguire is the best human version of Peter Parker! https://t.co/h1UdvnHeEt — citra meracuni dunia (@citralistyarini) December 18, 2018

I Don’t Feel So Good

Never Forget Emma & Andrew

Emma Stone and Andrew had too much chemistry. She should have been cast as MJ and maybe then there would have been an Amazing Spider-Man 3 ??‍♀️ https://t.co/4SSfNDd3Ik — Petite Fille (@fille_ne) December 19, 2018

#TeamToby

Tom All The Way!

So Dark, So Gritty

Still Andrew Garfield’s..



The death of Gwen Stacy is so dark.. https://t.co/vDKFZ1rT1Q — ??? (@andrie_gun) December 17, 2018

