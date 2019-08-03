Why Adam Warlock Was Never Considered for Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely “never, never” considered including Adam Warlock as part of the Infinity Saga conclusion despite his playing a key role in the fight against Thanos in the Marvel comic books.

“The logic right here was to honor the MCU as how it had already existed and the characters you’d already fallen in love with,” McFeely told Backstory Magazine. “We did not want to give too much story space to introducing a whole new person. It would rob you from somebody.”

Introducing Warlock in a manner similar to their approach when handling the debut of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) in Captain America: Civil War was doubly ruled out when the writers instead utilized Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who earlier appeared in her solo movie but first filmed on Endgame.

“We were doing the Black Panther thing with a brand-new cosmic character in the form of Captain Marvel,” added Markus. “Her movie had not really even been conceived yet, so to bring her in as an even more cosmic character made sense.”

The omission was also to avoid adapting The Infinity Gauntlet and The Infinity War too closely.

“Being a comic book fan, I don’t want to see a literal interpretation of a comic book I’ve read a hundred times because I don’t wanna go to a theater and know exactly what’s going to happen,” director Joe Russo said in a 2018 Infinity War Q&A.

“For me, it kind of ruins the experience of going to a movie. And sometimes we’ll take the arcs that have been assigned to different characters in the books and reassign them to other characters. Or we’re just taking inspiration from the books and really deviating from the storyline, in which case, the characters aren’t applicable to what we’re trying to do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Warlock in the MCU was first teased in a credits scene trailing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

