Why ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Will Gross More Than ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Endgame has some big shoes to fill after Avengers: Infinity War, and for the record, we think it could actually surpass it at the box office. That’s a tall order, but here’s why we think it could happen.

A new article from Forbes listed out some reasoning why the film might not hit Infinity War’s lofty box office numbers, which are impressive to be sure. Infinity War brought in $677 million domestically and $2.048 billion worldwide, so the goal post is pretty far away. While that’s a daunting feat, here are a few reasons why we think Endgame could manage to get it done.

While it is true that Marvel did heavily emphasize the whole “it’s all been building to this” aspect in their marketing, we always knew a fourth Avengers movie was coming and was going to be the true final installment of this first era. It’s not like they duped anyone by then announcing ‘oh wait, there’s another movie guys!’ Sure it’s the fourth Avengers film in the franchise and the last one just came out the year before, but out of 22 movies (Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame included), there are still only four (five if you count Captain America: Civil War) movies in that bunch.

Sure it’s back to back, but it’s an Avengers movie nonetheless, and they happen so infrequently in the grand scheme of things that the smaller time gap shouldn’t pose any threat to the film’s box office potential. If you throw in that this is the final film in Marvel’s first-decade long plan, that potential only goes up, as no one is going to want to miss the water cooler moments that happen in this film, unless you want the movie spoiled at the water cooler that is.

It only helps Endgame’s chances that Infinity War ended with one of the biggest cliffhangers ever. Sure fans know some heroes are bound to return, like Spider-Man and Black Panther for instance, but the future of many others is still shaky at best. Some characters could easily stay among the dead, and fans will want to show up to see who makes the cut.

Not only that, but you’ve got to remember that those aren’t the only potential deaths on the table. This is not only the final film of Marvel’s first era, but it is also the final film in several of the actors’ contracts, including names like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. That means a death could be in the offing, as their time in the MCU comes to a close. There’s no way you’re missing that, and that goes for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

So there are a few of our reasons why Endgame will make even more at the box office than Infinity War, but what do you think? Let us know in the comments!