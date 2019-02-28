Why ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Title Was a Spoiler According to Kevin Feige

Marvel fans got somewhat bamboozled by the long (drawn-out) wait to learn the title of Avengers 4. The early guesses that the film would be titled “Endgame” were shot down – as was the Russo Bros.’ teaser photo “puzzle” reveal, which was almost instantly solved by fans. And yet, in the end, the first Avengers 4 trailer revealed that Endgame was indeed what we were getting.

Well, according to Marvel Cinematic Universe head Kevin Feige, the tricks and games with keeping the Avengers: Endgame title a secret were very necessary, as the title was viewed as a spoiler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what Feige said when talking with Collider at the press day for Captain Marvel:

“Well, I think I’d said that it all had gotten blown out of proportion to some extent. But it was a spoiler, because if you knew before Infinity War came out that the next movie was called Endgame, then you know that there wasn’t an ending to Infinity War. But that had been the title of the movie from the moment we conceived of doing the two films. In large part, because…it’s seeded right there. I mean, it’s seeded in Ultron.”

Feige’s answer may cover why the titles for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame weren’t revealed together – but the Marvel maestro manages to wiggle right around the issue of why the Endgame title reveal was drawn out so long after Infinity War‘s release. Ultimately the Avengers: Endgame title reveal played a lot like J.J. Abrams worst kept secret of Benedict Cumberbatch playing Khan in Star Trek: Into Darkness – that is to say: pretty obvious from the start, pretty disappointing in the end.

However, as we’ve learned since the title reveal, the name of Avengers 4 doesn’t matter so much as the anticipation for what the film will be about. “Avengers: MXYZPTLK” would still sell just as many tickets as “Endgame,” which is perhaps a lesson for Marvel Studios that not *everything* has to be so super, duper, secret when it comes to promoting their movies?

With Avengers: Endgame now just 2 months away, fans ironically don’t want to hear any more secrets and reveals before getting to experience it themselves.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!