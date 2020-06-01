Jean Grey Takes Over TikTok's Wipe It Down Challenge

✖

In recent weeks, the "Wipe It Down" challenge has popped up on social media, with the results ranging from hilarious to downright impressive to a little bit of both. The challenge, which originated on TikTok, calls on users to record a video set to Roddy Ricch's "The Box" while they wipe down a mirror, only to reveal that their appearance is different after wiping. "Wipe It Down" has become particularly popular among cosplayers, especially those who are still quarantined at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cosplayer Odfel recently participated in the challenge in a pretty delightful way, while also playing homage to Marvel Comics' Jean Grey. The video shows Odfel starting out in Jean's Marvel Girl cosplay, before "wiping it down" to reveal her Dark Phoenix self underneath.

Odfel has gained a following for her cosplays, many of which are Marvel or X-Men related. In recent months, she's provided her own take on Emma Frost, Scarlet Witch, Kate Pryde, and Captain Britain on her Instagram and otherwise.

Jean Grey - and particularly, her Marvel Girl costume - have had a bit of a renaissance in Marvel Comics over the past year, thanks to the company's recent "Dawn of X" comic relaunch. The wave of books, which began with Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X series, saw Jean donning her classic Marvel Girl costume again, which had narrative significance in and of itself.

“I’m not going to lie, this one has been disappointing,” Hickman said in an interview last year. “I was pretty sure everyone would figure this out as soon as House of X #1 hit the stands. And while I’m not going to spoil the story for you, I will say go back and look at the most famous time she put this costume back on. That should help.”

That moment, of course, is a reference to Uncanny X-Men #137, which is the final chapter of "The Dark Phoenix Saga". In it, Jean and the rest of the X-Men are forced into a trial by combat with the Shi'ar Imperial Guard, and Jean decides to do so while wearing her Marvel Girl costume. When Scott Summers/Cyclops asks her why she's doing it, she responds "I'm not sure -- nostalgia? Pride? I started as Marvel Girl, and that's how I'll finish."

What do you think of this Jean Grey-themed take on the "Wipe It Down" challenge? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.