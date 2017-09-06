Wolverine 3: New Logan Photo And Storyboards Released

Director James Mangold has tweeted out a new photo of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the upcoming movie Logan.

While Logan himself is looking older, his sense of style hasn’t aged. The black and white photo shows Wolverine dressed to kill as he walks through an urban landscape.

Mangold also released new storyboards by artist Gabriel Hardman. The first shows Wolverine at a chaotic scene at the Liberty Motel. The second is a closeup of Wolverine popping his claws.

Logan is rumored to feature the villain Nathaniel Essex, a.k.a. Mister Sinister. So far there’s been no official mention of Sinister in Logan, but teaser images have confirmed X-Men villain Donald Pierce for the film, played by Boyd Holbrook, as well as his team of cyborg, mutant-hating mercenaries known as the Reavers.

The film will also see Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X, Charles Xavier, though the once powerful telepathic leader of the X-Men is said to be on the wane. Logan is aided by the mutant tracker called Caliban, played by Stephen Merchant, in caring for his elderly mentor.

According to reports, Logan takes place in a near future where Wolverine’s mutant abilities are not quite what they used to be, and mutant births are down across the globe. Wolverine and the mutant Caliban take care of Professor X in his old age. Meanwhile, a corporation called Transigen is turning mutant children into killed machines. Wolverine meets one of these children, whose hand can be seen in the first poster, and vows to protect her.

Another teaser image seemingly confirmed that this girl is Laura Kinney, a.k.a. X-23. X-23 was originally created for the X-Men: Evolution animated series before debuting in the Marvel Comics Universe. In both of those cases, X-23 is teenage girl clone fo Wolverine, the 23rd in a series of cloning experiments meant to recreate Wolverine. The child has two claws like Wolverine’s that protrude each of her hands and additional claws within each foot. Wolverine introduces her to the X-Men and becomes her mentor.

Logan is directed by James Mangold and stars Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook, Richard E. Grant, Stephen Merchant, Eriq La Salle and Elise Neal.

The title, Logan, is likely an homage to the comic book story “Old Man Logan,” on which Logan is said to be loosely based.

Logan will be Hugh Jackman’s final performance as Wolverine. This will be the ninth movie to feature Jackman as the character, beginning with the original X-Men in 2000.

Logan opens in theaters on March 3, 2017.