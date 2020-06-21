Marvel Teases an Unlikely Ally for Wolverine Against a Major Villain

✖

The comic book industry is gradually beginning to ramp back up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which means that some highly-anticipated titles will soon be returning to shelves. For Marvel Comics fans, the new relaunch of Wolverine might be among that list, especially if the stellar first issue is any indication. According to a new solicitation from one of the series' upcoming issues, it sounds like the beloved X-Man will be thrown into a pretty surprising situation. The September solicitation, which you can check out below, hints that Wolverine #5 will see the titular character taken prisoner by Dracula, and will have to form "an unlikely alliance" to get out of it.

"WOLVERINE #5

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC – Order using APR200903

BLOOD CLOCKS!

In the snowbound darkness of the north, Wolverine is the prisoner of Dracula. By forming an unlikely alliance, Logan fights back. Stakes, claws, tricked-out snowmobiles and wintry mayhem await you.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

It remains to be seen exactly what that "unlikely alliance" will be, especially given how wide-ranging of a title Wolverine has been thus far. The series has followed two dual storylines -- the vampire-related storyline of this issue, and another crime-driven story centered around the Flower Cartel.

"You have a crime saga story. It sort of has a Michael Mann vibe to it, and then you have a more horror-tinged, shadow- soaked storyline. Respectively, drawn by Adam Kubert and Viktor Bogdanovic which lean into their talents," series writer Benjamin Percy told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "We wanted people to understand that this is the kind of variance you're going to experience throughout the series. I'm going to swing in this direction, I'm going to swing in that direction. The next two issues are drawn by Kubert and follow up on the Flower Cartel. Issues four and five come back to the vampires, and you can expect this sort of baton-pass going on as the series progresses."

And of course, with the "X of Swords" storyline set to properly kick off in the months ahead, Logan's place in that is going to be particularly interesting.

"X-Men and swords, it's a can't lose situation," Percy explained. "This is going to be a really fun story. All of the different titles are interlocking to create this larger narrative. I don't know how much I can say about X-Force right now, but with regard to Wolverine, I'm guessing that fans already suspect the Muramasa Blade might be involved."

