Wolverine Sports Iconic Mask in Fan Edit of Epic Deadpool Fight

One fan has taken it upon themselves to include Logan’s mask in his epic fight scene against Wade Wilson in Deadpool & Wolverine. There were many exciting moments in the third Deadpool movie that brought Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine, while also welcoming the duo into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One moment that stood out featured a fight between Deadpool and Wolverine, but in the movie Logan had yet to dawn his iconic mask. However, a creative fan took care of that by digitally inserting the mask on top of Jackman’s head as Adamantium claws slashed and swords stabbed away.

Taran Singh, a VFX supervisor and generalist, shared his fan-edited video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “And here it is folks! DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FIGHT MASK EDITION! This one was challenging but I’m glad how it turned out! #DeadpoolAndWolverine” To borrow a phrase from Deadpool, Singh gave the people what they wanted, as Wolverine’s mask is seamlessly integrated into the film. It had to take a lot of hours to make an edit like this, and Singh even shared a higher quality version on their YouTube account.

And here it is folks! DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FIGHT MASK EDITION! This one was challenging but I'm glad how it turned out! #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/js8pz9Mfvq — Taran Singh (@TaranStingVFX1) January 11, 2025

Rob Liefeld, the comic book creator of Deadpool and Cable, had some choice words for Cable being left out of Deadpool & Wolverine. Josh Brolin portrayed Cable in Deadpool 2, and the assumption is Cable, along with Domino, would return for the sequel. However, with Wolverine taking center stage, it seems Marvel decided to keep the focus on the two leading men. Liefeld, ever outspoken, disagreed with that choice.

Famed fan artists Bosslogic shared concept art of Josh Brolin as the DC villain Darkseid. When one fan seemed intrigued by the prospect of the DCU snatching Brolin from the MCU, Rob Liefeld had this to say:

“Shouldn’t have blocked him from Deadpool & Wolverine. All time boner move.”

Even before the film’s release, Brolin jokingly(?) indicated that he felt some kind of way about being left out of Deadpool & Wolverine, explaining to Collider that it was, “Because Ryan [Reynolds] doesn’t like me? I don’t think that’s the reason. I don’t know. Maybe.”

In a different interview with Bingeworthy TV, Brolin said, “I so wanted to be in that movie,” when it came to Deadpool & Wolverine. Still, there are a lot of MCU fans who truly believe that Brolin’s Cable could (will?) show up again in event-level projects like Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, providing yet another crucial bridge between the old Fox X-Men Universe and whatever X-Men reboot Marvel Studios has in the works. Brolin’s Marvel movie opportunities are far from over.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to stream on Disney+.