Marvel Reveals First Look at Deadpool and Wolverine’s Next Team-Up

Our co-headliners in Deadpool & Wolverine are teaming up once again in a new Marvel series. The pairing of Deadpool and Wolverine has proven to be a winning combination on both the big screen and in the comics. Deadpool & Wolverine was a box office success, and in tandem, Marvel has paired Wade Wilson and Logan together in titles like Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII and a “Weapon X-Traction” story. The next evolution of their partnership comes in Deadpool/Wolverine, a new ongoing series that comes on the heels of their blockbuster movie. We now have an exclusive look at how that story begins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Deadpool/Wolverine #1 by Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara, Guru-eFX, and VC’s Joe Sabino. While it’s a reunion between Deadpool and Wolverine, it’s also a reunion for creators Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara. The duo helped launch X-Force during the X-Men’s Krakoan era, and Percy also penned the ongoing Wolverine series.

The preview of Deadpool/Wolverine #1 begins with Deadpool crashing the funeral for a mobster. In true Deadpool fashion, he dresses up as an elderly person on a walking cane to get up to the coffin, where we see Sven Sunguard displaying his shiny sharp teeth that he used to bite off his enemies’ extremeties. A black-market collector is willing to pay for those teeth, and Deadpool is more than happy to collect that bounty. As for Wolverine, he’s in a Canadian bar where a mutant is being harrassed for allegedly cheating in darts. When a group of men start to attack the mutant, Wolverine steps in with Adamantium claws at the ready.

“Josh and I really hit it off when we were working together on X-Force and became great friends,” Percy told IGN. “When he made the jump to X-Men, it was honestly a little traumatic for us both—but if you get the opportunity to draw a flagship title, you have to go for it. And he drew the living shit out of that series. We never stopped texting or hanging out at cons. We’re always trading stupid jokes (and many hundreds of Arnold Schwarzenegger GIFs). I even helped his wife locate one of the elusive 12-foot Home Depot skeletons recently, so we’ll both be celebrating Halloween like bosses. This is all to say: we were both so damn excited to get the band back together. Deadpool/Wolverine is us cartwheeling onto the stage and shredding our guitars once more while smoke machines churn and pyrotechnics explode all around us.”

“Well, in some ways it simply feels like business as usual,” Percy said about writing Wolverine again. “Since 2017—with the Wolverine: The Long Night podcast—I’ve never stopped writing Logan for Marvel, and this is simply the next chapter in his journey. But of course things have changed for the mutants, and we’re leaning in to this new normal in the series.”

The exclusive preview of Deadpool/Wolverine #1 is below. The issue goes on sale January 1, 2025.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics