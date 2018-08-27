Marvel Reveals New Wolverine Costume

Wolverine is returning to the Marvel Universe and Marvel Comics has now debuted Logan’s new look.

Marvel today announced that Declan Shalvey (Moon Knight) will join Charles Soule on Return of Wolverine #2-4. As part of his work on the limited series, Shalvey has designed a new “black suit” costume for Logan.

Take a look on Shalvey’s variant cover to Return of Wolverine #2 below.

“I’ve wanted to work with Declan Shalvey forever—you can ask him! I’ve talked to him a million times about telling a story together,” Soule tells Marvel.com. “The timing’s never worked out, until now, for Return of Wolverine, and I think it’s great he’s come aboard. He did a new design for one of Logan’s outfits in the story that I love, and he’ll get to choreograph a massive battle sequence with the X-Men, too. Declan’s wonderful, and he’ll do a hell of a job.”

“I’m really excited to be part of this story and getting the chance to work with Charles and the absolute legend that is Laura Martin,” Shalvey says. “I’ve always dreamed of drawing a Wolverine book someday, but never thought I’d get to be part of such an important Wolverine epic, not on a project on this level. I’m very humbled that the team at Marvel would consider having me be a part of all this. The scripts are really interesting and I’m curious to see how Charles’ plans will develop. The book has been a blast to draw so far, I’ve never drawn so many claws in one book before! I hope everyone likes my take on all the characters as I have very big Steve McNiven shoes to fill. No pressure!”

“We’ve been building up to Logan’s return for so long, we’re excited to finally be able to get the story out to you all!” adds editor Jordan D. White. “Declan is an incredible addition to the team, with incredible graphic storytelling skills and nuanced, moody art—we know he is going to go down as a modern day master of the Wolverine. When I spoke to Steve and Charles about the possibility of bringing him in, they were both very excited for what he would bring to the story.”

Steve McNiven provides the art to the first issue of Return of Wolverine and will return for the fifth and final issue of the series.

