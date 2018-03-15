Here’s What Scott Eastwood Could Look like as a Younger Wolverine

The role of Wolverine has to be recast now that Hugh Jackman is done, and a lot of fans have been calling for one actor in particular to step into the role: Scott Eastwood. If you’ve been wondering or debating what the Fate of the Furious and Suicide Squad actor would look like as the X-Men’s razor-clawed berserker, then look no further than this new artwork from our friend BossLogic:

While Scott Eastwood recently stated interest in playing Wolverine, the comments thread in this Twitter post prove one thing: fans are definitely split on the idea. The responses range from approval of the likeness, to David Beckham comparisons, criticism of Eastwood’s acting, to those who think this idea is downright sacrilege. The suggestion of Eastwood also brings out the usual competing actor suggestions; a quick scan of comments shows that names like Luke Evans (Fast and the Furious 6) and Taron Edgerton (Kingsman) are still leading the pack of fan-cast Wolverines.

As for Eastwood: according to a lot of fan response, there’s some leeway with what version of Wolverine Eastwood could conceivably play. The image above looks like it could be an adaptation of the Ultimate Universe version of Logan, but it could just as easily be James Hudson Jr., Logan’s son from that same Ultimate Universe. Some fans go so far as to suggest that it could be Logan’s son from the main Marvel Universe, Daken, but considering the character is half Japanese, it’s probably best we don’t go there.

Right now, the X-Men movie franchise is in a state of serious flu(x). Deadpool 2 is going back for reshoots after some less-than-stellar test screenings; New Mutants was delayed nearly a year to 2019; and X-Men: Dark Phoenix is still largely a dark horse x-factor in this equation, since we seen no trailers yet. All in all, the power position that the X-Men franchise seemed to hold in the 2018 movie race has all but dissipated. And now that the franchise has been sold to Disney, and will eventually be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the question of what’s going to happen with the (re-)casting of these characters is definitely an important one for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The X-Men Movie Universe continues with Deadpool 2 on May 18th; X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd; and The New Mutants on February 22nd, 2019.