Marvel Reveals Wolverine’s Ultimate Form (and It’s Terrifying)

Wolverine is officially joining the Marvel Universe, but this isn’t the same Logan most fans are used to. The new Ultimate Universe is quite different from its previous iteration, and it’s all because of The Maker. The evil version of Reed Richards changed the past to prevent heroes from reaching their full potential. We’ve watched as heroes like Spider-Man and the Ultimates have started popping up to oppose Watcher and his evil council. For three members of the Maker’s council, keeping control of their territory means unleashing the Ultimate Wolverine — part Wolverine, part Winter Soldier. Talk about a terrifying combination.

Marvel released a preview of Ultimate Wolverine #1 by Chris Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Cory Petit. It begins near the border of the Eurasian republic and Latveria, where an airplane carries the Ultimate Wolverine for his next mission. He sit silently as two soldiers discuss how scary he is, along with some of the rumors of how he was created from the corpses of dead soldiers. Ultimate Wolverine then stands suddenly, opens the cargo door and jumps out the flying plane without a parachute.

Wolverine barrels towards the ground like a bullet. We see a forest where survivors of an airstrike are being dragged through the snow. Wolverine eventually lands outside a heavily guarded fortress, where he rips its guards to pieces looking menacing the entire time. Ultimate Wolverine doesn’t speak or utter a word, but much like the Terminator, he doesn’t need to.

“THE MAKER’S ULTIMATE WEAPON! From rising star Chris Condon (THAT TEXAS BLOOD) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE!,” a description of Ultimate Wolverine #1 reads. “In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker’s world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?”

Magik, Colossus, and Omega Red are the leaders of the Eurasian Republic, known to the public as a “rogue state” among the seven major territories that comprise Earth-6160. We know their Winter Soldier isn’t Bucky Barnes, because he was confirmed to be dead in Ultimate Invasion, with the Maker collecting his blood sample. How Logan was turned into a weapon of destruction is a mystery that will unfold as Ultimate Wolverine continues.

The preview of Ultimate Wolverine #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 15th.

image credit: marvel comics

