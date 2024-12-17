Ultimate Wolverine Is on the Hunt for Two Fan-Favorite X-Men

Two fan-favorite X-Men will make their Ultimate Universe debuts in Ultimate Wolverine next year. Marvel is on Year 2 of its relaunch of the Ultimate Universe, and the second year kicks off with a new Ultimate Wolverine series. The man once known as Logan is now the Winter Soldier, a weapon being utilized by members of The Maker’s Council. While we have to wait until Ultimate Wolverine #1 is released to read Logan’s story, a look a head at the third issue reveals some familiar faces in the form of Kitty Pryde and Gambit, who are on the wrong side of Wolverine’s Adamantium claws.

Marvel released the March 2025 solicits for its Ultimate lineup of comics, including Ultimate Wolverine #3 by Christopher Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio. The cover shows Wolverine slicing open the top of a car containing Gambit and Kitty Pryde. Gambit has one of his trademark cards gleaning with kinetic energy, and Kitty Pryde is phasing through the car’s steering wheel. It’s worth noting that Gambit and Kitty both have scratch marks on their faces, though whether or not they got them from Ultimate Wolverine is unknown.

“When Wil Moss called me and asked me if I wanted to take on this title, I jumped at the chance and immediately had an idea of what to do with it,” said Condon when Ultimate Wolverine was announced at New York Comic Con. “I’m bringing my essence of storytelling from That Texas Blood to the Marvel Universe with Wolverine, looking back at what came before and bringing us something new.”

“You might notice that there’s a Red Star on his costume and you might wonder why,” he continued. “If you look at that mask, there’s a muzzle on him and that’s because he’s wild”

Ultimate Wolverine is introduced in a prelude story by Condon and Cappuccio in Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1, the special one-shot that wraps up the first year of Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe. The book also includes the debut of Ultimate Nick Fury and his tragic backstory.

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #3

Written by CHRISTOPHER CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 3/26

WOLVERINE VS. GAMBIT & KITTY PRYDE!

The Winter Soldier leads a strike against two members of the Opposition: Kitty Pryde and Gambit! But do the duo recognize the man behind the mask?

Ultimate Wolverine #3 goes on sale March 26, 2025.