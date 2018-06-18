WWE’s Finn Balor Channels Spider-Man For Money in the Bank

WWE’s latest pay-per-view Money in the Bank has been full of twists and turns so far, but one thing fans did not expect to see as part of the show was a cool shout out to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

WWE Superstar Finn Balor sported some fantastic Spider-Man inspired red and blue for the pay-pre-view, and he’s going to need all of his spider senses to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

While you might think Balor’s outfit could have been a reference to something else, announced Corey Graves name dropped Spider-Man when he said Balor was in “his Spider-Man red and blue, and he’s going to need those.” Balor’s referenced other pop culture elements in the past, as Balor’s “Demon” make-up often gets comparisons to Marvel’s Venom as well. It only makes sense that he would channel the plucky superhero who often overcomes great odds as Finn Balor is only one of the eight contenders in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Vying for the briefcase is the aforementioned Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode and Kofi Kingston. Whoever wins the briefcase gets a shot at the Universal Championship or World Champtionship titles, but whether or not Brock Lesnar will show up to defend it should the briefcase go to a RAW superstar is still in question.

Regardless, Money in the Bank is a stacked pay-per-view as both Raw and SmackDown capitalize on the last few weeks of storytelling. The full match card for Money in the Bank 2018 is as follows: