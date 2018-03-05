WWE Puts Undertaker Spin On ‘Logan’

WWE always has some fun around film awards season, and their latest batch of posters includes one of the best superhero films of all time.

We are talking about Logan of course, and fans were elated to find Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine swan song nominated for an Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards. If you’re going to salute a legendary film, you have to feature a legendary WWE superstar, and WWE’s poster does just that with its new film “Taker” (via WWE).

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you might have guessed, WWE uses the Undertaker for its Logan inspired poster, featuring the Deadman walking towards the camera with the sun at his back. The best part is that WWE just doesn’t do a poster, they also create a synopsis for their fake films, and this one sounds amazing.

“All legends must end. After years of battling the forces of evil in a world that fears him, the unbeatable Last Outlaw (The Undertaker) takes refuge from the outside world in Death Valley. Yet, when he meets a young woman who shares his talents (Asuka), the legendary hero is drawn out of hiding for one final journey.”

A storyline with Undertaker and Asuka? Yeah, sign us up right now!

Undertaker had a swan song of his own at last year’s Wrestlemania, where he faced down Roman Reigns. After the match he had a long walk up the ramp, leaving his trenchcoat and hat in the middle of the ring. Many thought it could be his last match, but there are rumors he will appear at this year’s Wrestlemania for one more go-round, a match that could include John Cena.

For now though at least we have this poster, which you can view in the image above. That wasn’t the only poster WWE released though, as they also have films like The Greatest Strowman (The Greatest Showman), I, Lana (I, Tonya), The Deletion Artist (The Disaster Artist), Three Billboards Outside Suplex City (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), Booty and the Beast (Beauty and the Beast), Roman J. Reigns, Esq. (Roman J. Israel, Esq.), and The Legit Boss Baby, a Sasha Banks take on The Boss Baby.

You can view all of the posters in the gallery.

Logan is now available on digital HD, home video, and airing on HBO. The 2018 Academy Awards air on March 4th @ 8/7c.