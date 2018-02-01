WWE Superstar To Take 500 Kids To See ‘Black Panther’

A WWE superstar is doing his part to make sure some amazing kids get a chance to see Black Panther on the big screen.

That superstar would be Thaddeus Bullard, who most will know as WWE superstar Titus O’Neil. The former defensive end and professional wrestler is excited to finally see a hero on the big screen that speaks to him and wants to give others a chance to see it too.

“I’m 40 years old and I’ve never seen a Marvel character that looked like me, as an African-American male,” Bullard told the Tampa Bay Times. “This will be the first time I’ve seen a superhero on screen that looks like me and I want kids to not only be able to see superheroes on the screen but also to view themselves as superheroes.”

Bullard feels seeing that kind of example will only help them believe in themselves going forward.

“If they see that on screen, then maybe they can be the next doctor or lawyer or president, whatever they can be,” Bullard said. “This could be a great teaching moment if we can get them into theaters.”

Bullard’s efforts are just one part of the #BlackPantherChallenge, a movement that is raising money to help kids go see the movie. Bullard is focusing his efforts on lower-income families and those in Title I schools because “those kids don’t get a lot of stuff.”

So far the #BlackPantherChallenge has helped raise enough money to take 500 kids between the ages of 13 and 18 to go see the film in Tampa, Brandon, and Wesley Chapel. AMC has also waived the $500 fee to rent those theaters as part of the challenge, and a GoFundMe is trying to send more children to see it across the bay area.

So far that GoFundMe has already hit it’s $2,500 goal and is closing in on $3000.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16.