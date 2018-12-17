X-Force Creator Wants to See Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the Film

Fans will not rest until they see a team-up or showdown between Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine. Not only does that list of fans include Reynolds, but the creator of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld.

Liefeld, who also created X-Force, sat down with Nerdist to discuss the upcoming X-Force movie. While there are no official details surrounding the film, especially now that Disney has merged with Fox, Liefeld is still sharing what he’d like to see come to life in the film.

The writer/illustrator was vocal once again about wanting to see Hugh Jackman play Wolverine one more time, and stressed that he believes EVERYONE wants the same.

“Yes, of course, everyone. I am one of those, I even wrote a letter. I’m holding out hope that Hugh Jackman wakes up one morning and goes, ‘Yeah, what was I thinking? I should still be Wolverine’.”

The letter Liefeld is referring to was posted on Instagram last month.

Liefeld wrote, “…fans absolutely desire on the deepest possible level of affection and excitement that we can collectively muster to see you return as Wolverine alongside Ryan as Deadpool.”

In addition to Wolverine, Liefeld also called out Shatterstar as someone he’d like to see again in the upcoming movie, despite their gruesome death in Deadpool 2.

“There’s tremendous opportunity for all these characters to be expanded on and I believe they will, there’s no doubt in my mind,” he added.

The creator also suggested the idea of a more serious X-Force film a la Avengers: Endgame, but no matter the tone, he thinks the comic will make for a successful film franchise. “I can humbly sit here and submit to you that X-Force is the second best selling comic book of all time.”

When it comes to the wide world of comics, Liefeld believes in the importance of fan voices. “We live in a world now where the fans kind of dictate everything. Fans are so powerful now and when they want something, you’re a fool not to give it to them.”

While it’ll be a while before we get the X-Force movie, you can catch Deadpool again on the big screen. Once Upon a Deadpool is the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, and it has Liefeld’s approval. In another Instagram post, he called the new version of the film “hysterical,” “inspiring,” and “daring.”

Once Upon a Deapool is currently in theaters everywhere.