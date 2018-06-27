Drew Goddard Reveals When X-Force Movie Work Begins

Deadpool 2 isn’t even on home video yet, but fans are already craving Deadpool’s big team-up in X-Force. They’ll have to be a bit patient though, as there’s one project further up the pipeline.

The X-Force film will spin directly out of Deadpool 2, featuring the return of Cable, Domino, and of course Wade Wilson. Writer and director Drew Goddard is set to helm the anticipated project, and in a new interview revealed when work on the film will truly begin.

“It’s a good question,” Goddard told CinemaBlend. “I’ve learned I’m very much a one-movie-at-a-time kind of guy, and they all know. It’s the same studio, which is nice, so they can say, ‘Okay, get [Bad Times At The El Royale] done,’ and then once I get this movie done and get this into theaters we’ll turn our attention that way.”

The good news for fans is that it seems Bad Times At The El Royale is just about done, as it is set to hit theaters in October. The sooner that is out and in theaters, the quicker work on X-Force can begin, and it’s better for the film that he takes his time to get it right.

Hopes are high for X-Force, especially after the way Deadpool 2 introduced Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz). It’s unclear who else would end up joining the team, though after the post-credits sequence of Deadpool 2 there’s a chance we might see someone like Shatterstar or Bedlam join the group. They died of course early on in the film but seemingly made it back to the land of the living after some time traveling magic from Wade.

Either way, we can’t wait to see what Goddard can come up with, and it looks like we won’t have to wait a crazy long time to see it come to fruition.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.