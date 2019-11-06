X-Men Actor Cast In Marvel’s Helstrom

The cast for the Marvel’s Helstrom series has just added a Marvel vet to its ranks with the addition of former X-Men franchise star Daniel Cudmore in a recurring role. Cudmore made his feature film debut in 2003’s X2: X-Men United in the role of Colossus, which he went on to reprise in both X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 and in X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014. In addition to his X-Men role, Cudmore has also appeared in villain roles in The CW’s Arrow (as Jackhammer), The Flash (as Gridlock), and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (as Minotaur).

Deadline reports that in the series Cudmore will take on the role of Keith Spivey, described as a nurse at St. Teresa’s, the hospital where Daimon and Ana Helstrom‘s mother, Victoria, has been institutionalized for the last 20 years. Cudmore will recur throughout the series’ 10-episode first season. He joins a cast that includes Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as Daimon and Ana Helstrom, respectively. Elizabeth Marvel of Homeland will take on the role of Victoria Helstrom. Other cast members include Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, and Alain Uy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have landed a cast loaded with this much talent,” Helstrom showrunner Paul Zbyszewski previously said about the series’ cast. “From the beginning, we knew we’d need a group of actors who were multifaceted, who could play all the chords any great Marvel show promises to play, from dramatic thriller to comedy to action. It’s going to be really fun to watch them work.”

Slated to debut on Hulu in 2020, Marvel’s Helstrom centers on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills. Helstrom is expected to launch in 2020.

The series was originally set to launch alongside a new version of Marvel’s Ghost Rider featuring Gabriel Luna once again as Robbie Reyes. That series is unfortunately no longer moving forward at the streamer due to creative differences with Marvel. It remains to be seen how intertwined the two series were meant to be given their subject matter and that they were announced at the same time, but any connective tissue that may have been planned has likely already been abandoned.