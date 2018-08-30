‘X-Men:’ Nightcrawler Actor Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Comics Accurate Costume

Kodi-Smit McPhee, the actor who played Nightcrawler in X-Men: Apocalypse, is offering a Marvel fans a closer look at the new costume from the film.

X-Men: Apocalypse was met with, at best, mixed reactions from fans and critics. But the film did offer something that X-Men fans have been waiting for since the first X-Men movie debuted: classic comic book X-Men costumes on screen. They only appear in the closing seconds of the film, but Smit-McPhee shared to Instagram a behind-the-scenes look at his costume.

Take a look at McPhee trying on his Nightcrawler costume below (as captured by Universo X-Men).

#XNEWS: O ator Kodi Smit-McPhee [Noturno] postou no seu Instagram algumas fotos que mostram melhor o uniforme que ele usou no final de X-Men: Apocalipse, em 2016. pic.twitter.com/MaiHeJETGe — Universo X-Men (@universoxmen) August 28, 2018

The lifespan of those colorful X-Men costumes may be brief. Smit-McPhee is returning in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which is set a decade after the events of Apocalypse. Set photos revealed that the X-Men have had another costume change, taking on the black and yellow look from the New X-Men era of the comics.

Fans are still waiting for the first official footage from X-Men: Dark Phoenix to be released. So far, the only promotional materials that have been released are a few photos. Some footage did debut privately at the CineEurope trade show, and an online response suggested that the film looked to be shaping better than many had suspected, given how shy 20th Century Fox has been about the movie and the fact that the film has been delayed multiple times.

The most recent round of delays was reportedly in order to allow time for reshoots while still accommodating the schedules of the film’s busy stars, such as Sophie Turner, who had to film the final season of Game of Thrones.

Reactions to the footage suggest X-Men: Dark Phoenix will have a darker tone than X-Men: Apocalypse, which is something star Evan Peters, who plays Quicksilver, seemed to hint at as well.

“I think it’s the classic X-Men: First Class tone, where there’s a bit of humor thrown in there, but it’s much darker than the previous one, Apocalypse,” Peters said. “Apocalypse was the ’80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it’s a dramatic film. There’s nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it’s gonna be a powerful one. It’s Dark Phoenix. I think it’s gonna be darker than we’re used to. It’s gonna be a change, but it’s gonna be fun for everybody.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on Feb. 14, 2019.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include Gambit on June 7, 2019 and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.