X-Men Art Reveals Magneto’s New Costume

Jonathan Hickman’s House of X and Powers of X will reshape the X-Men universe as we know it when both hit later this year, and they will usher in a bevy of changes not only to the X-Men mythos but also to the characters themselves. That includes some more surface changes like redesigned costumes, and we’ve already had a look at Cyclops’ fancy new duds. Now we’ve got a first look at Magneto’s new costume, and while the actual design of the suit is familiar, the color is very different.

Magneto is often associated with the colors purple and red, as his original suit features a mainly red suit with purple accents and that iconic helmet. That familiar design is returning for Powers of X, but the colors are drastically different. The main color of the suit is a rich forest green and it is accented with a lighter touch of green.

You can see the suit for yourself in the image below, and we are definitely curious to see why Magneto’s color scheme has changed.

Now, to be fair, this isn’t the first time Magneto’s gone with a vastly different color for his costume. When joining up with the Uncanny X-Men (during Cyclops mutant revolutionary phase) Mags rocked a mostly white costume with black accents. He would then change things up to a mostly black costume with red accents, and it seems now he’s taking up a bold new green direction.

Powers of X #1 is written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by R.B. Silva, and you can find the official description for the book below.

“FEAR THE FUTURE! Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (INFINTY, NEW AVENGERS, FF) continues his revolutionary new direction for the X-Men. Intertwining with HOUSE OF X, POWERS OF X reveals the secret past, present and future of mutantkind, changing the way you look at every X-Men story before and after. You do not want to miss the next seminal moment in the history of the X-Men!”

Powers of X #1 hits comic stores on July 31st.

Are you liking Magneto’s new costume? Let us know in the comments!