X-Men Artist Russell Dauterman Shares a Closer Look at Jean Grey’s New Superhero Costume

Jean Grey is getting a new superhero costume, courtesy of X-Men cover artist Russell Dauterman. The updated attire will look familiar since it is a variation of the suit Jean Grey wore during last year’s Hellfire Gala, an X-Men crossover that resulted in Mars being terraformed into Arakko. While the Hellfire Gala was a fashion show allowing the X-Men to dress up in fancy formal wear, Jean Grey will be the first hero to have her outfit turned into a bonafide super-suit. It’s a drastic change from the Marvel Girl costume Jean Grey has currently been wearing since House of X.

“I tweaked my Jean Grey design from the Gala to be an everyday superhero costume — here’s my model sheet. Cross mark Very happy to see this showing up in the X-books!” Dauterman wrote on Twitter. The full-body costume has a dark green color tone with a lighter shade of green on the upper body. Views from the front and back are displayed, as well as a look at the headpiece, gloves, and shoes.

Jean Grey is missing from this week’s issue of X-Men by Gerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, and VC’s Clayton Cowles. Aside from appearing on the cover, we learn that Jean Grey, Rogue, and Polaris are off-planet on Arakko. This leaves Cyclops, Sunfire, Wolverine, and Synch to fight an army of human-animal hybrids created by Dr. Stasis, a member of the evil Orchis organization. X-Men also reveals Captain Krakoa’s secret origin, along with teasing Synch as the next potential omega-level mutant.

The 2022 Hellfire Gala will look a lot different this year. Instead of having it cross over with every single X-Men comic, it will instead be contained in a one-shot. X-Men writer Gerry Duggan confirmed the status of the Hellfire Gala in a tweet that reads, “#XMenVote ends soon. You’ll see more of ALL the candidates whether they win or not. We let you in on the vote b/c it’s fun. Please go easy on each other. It’s a cruel world, be kind, and read the X-Men Hellfire Gala one shot to learn who won.”

Jean Grey isn’t the first X-Man to get a new costume from Russell Dauterman. The artist also redesigned Storm’s costume, crafting an updated version of her ’80s mohawk costume.

