X-Men: Dark Phoenix Gets a B- CinemaScore

To add insult to injury, not only is Dark Phoenix is fizzling at the box office but it’s also not performing too hot critically. CinemaScore has revealed the film has scored a B- with audiences of the movie, marking a new low for the near-extinct franchise. By CinemaScore standards, most audiences tend to lean towards favoring movies, with some of the franchise’s most poorly-reviewed films — like X-Men: Apocalypse (A-) and X-Men Origins: Wolverine (B+) — still performing better than the latest X-Men film.

The movie didn’t fare well with critics on Rotten Tomatoes either, where it’s currently Rotten with a 22 percent rating. The review aggregating website’s Audience Score — which was recently tweaked to ensure only those who attended the film could rate it — is a different story, with a 65 percent rating as of this rating. The CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score appear to run hand-in-hand, with about half of general audiences liking it more than they disliked it.

In the ComicBook.com Composite Rankings, the film is weighted towards the bottom with two-and-half out of five stars by those who’ve submitted a review through the site.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was right in the middle of the pack on his review of the film, giving it three out of five stars, stressing the underwhelming finality of it all.

“In the end, Dark Phoenix is not the conclusion fans of the X-Men franchise might have been hoping for and it doesn’t make much of an effort to tie every narrative thread into a nice bow as the franchise is probably coming to an end here,” Davis says. “It’s a bit behind its time. Still, the movie is fun and safe movie for fans of the characters to watch in a theater with a bass-heavy sound system, and leaves the key characters well enough to remember them fondly.”

Have you seen Dark Phoenix yet? Where would you rank the latest X-Men film? Let us know what you thought of the Simon Kinberg-helmed film in the comments below!

Dark Phoenix and Avengers: Endgame are both now showing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel-based films include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd and New Mutants on August 2nd.