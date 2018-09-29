‘Dark Phoenix’ Photo Reveals Better Look at New X-Men Costumes

This week’s debut trailer for Dark Phoenix gave fans their first look at the classic costumes that the X-Men will be wearing in the film, which of course sent everyone into a nostalgic frenzy. Fortunately, to help hold us over until the movie arrives in theaters next year, a new photo gives us an even better look at those yellow X costumes that we love so much.

The new photo was released by Empire on Friday morning, and it shows off several of the X-Men characters in their costumes. Hank McCoy (Nicholas Hoult), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) are all standing at attention, each with a yellow X across their chest. Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) dons a black shirt as he sits in his chair next to them.

Check out the official photo below!

Despite appearing in several films over the last two decades, the X-Men have never worn these classic costumes on the big screen. Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg wrote and produced many of the X-Men films before this, and he always wanted to see the character wear these nostalgic threads. However, the other directors had different plans.

Now that he’s the one in the director’s chair, Kinberg knew he was finally going to bring the costumes to life.

“I’ve been waiting to do that from the first time I ever got a call from Avi Arad,” Kinberg said in a recent interview with Empire. “Avi and Kevin Feige were the chief two people that called me about an X-Men movie 15 years ago. We talked about the costumes, and what Bryan Singer had done I understood and liked, but they were very different to what I had grown up seeing in the comics. So I was excited finally as the director to have more of a say and clothe them in their classic costumes.”

“I had a board full of my favourite images from the comics, and then I worked with our costume designer, who also worked on Logan, to create something that was incredibly loyal to the comics and then also had a little bit of its own feel. There’s little nuances from the cartoons, the comics, from whatever it is that if you were a fan you grew up reading or watching.”

Dark Phoenix is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2019.