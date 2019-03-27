Sophie Turner Calls New X-Men Movie “‘Dark Phoenix’ Done Right”

The X-Men movies will take a second shot at adapting “The Dark Phoenix Saga” in Dark Phoenix. The franchise’s first attempt came in the form of X-Men: The Last Stand. The film was not well received by fans or critics, in part because of the significant changes made to the classic X-Men story and in part because of how it split time between the Dark Phoenix story and the story about the mutant cure. This time around the story’s focal character, Jean Grey, is played by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is confident that fans are going to like this version of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” much more than they did The Last Stand.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Turner calls the new film “‘Dark Phoenix’ done right.” She goes on to add, “Every other scene in Dark Phoenix is, like, the most intense scene I’ve ever done.”

In a previous interview, Turner acknowledged the pressure to get “The Dark Phoenix Saga” right this time around. “Yes a lot of pressure,” she said. “I knew Simon [Kinberg, writer and director] was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘f*****k.” I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course, there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

In Dark Phoenix, “The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.”

Dark Phoenix is written and directed by Simon Kinberg and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

Are you looking forward to Dark Phoenix? Let us know in the comments. Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on June 7th.

