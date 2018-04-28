‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ First Look At Logo Revealed

Straight out of Fox’s presentation at CinemaCon comes a first look at the logo for X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The image, seen above, made its way online following the panel, in which Fox discussed the Marvel mutant movie, which was recently delayed and is reportedly the final installment in Fox’s decades-long X-Men franchise before their planned acquisition by Disney.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix adapts “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” one of the most popular stories ever told at Marvel Comics. In it, Jean Grey’s Phoenix Force powers take control of her personality, remaking her as a dark and violent goddess with a volatile temper.

“The Dark Phoenix Saga” has already been adapted to the screen very broadly in X-Men: The Last Stand. The first season of the popular 1990s X-Men cartoon also adapted it. In both instances, there were significant changes made from the source material.

The logo, inasmuch as it can be taken to “mean” anything, feels minimalist and focuses on the Phoenix over the X-Men (the team name does not appear in the title but is alluded to by the circled “X” at the end). One might wonder whether a darker, scarier tone might complement Fox’s other mutant offering, New Mutants, which is expected in 2019 as well.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has long been viewed as fertile ground for the Fox/MCU merge to happen, and given the size and scope of Phase 3, it would be a natural progression. “Secret Invasion” is rumored to be one big storyline of Phase 4, but a bigger culminating event would be “Secret Wars,” a comic book event that merged various dimensions of the Marvel Comics mulitverse into one franchise again. It would be easy to do the same with the various movie franchises, and Avengers: Infinity War directors The Russo Bros. are already hinting that Marvel’s Secret Wars movie could happen.

For now, the slate is pretty packed even without adding the Fantastic Four and X-Men: Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is in theaters tonight, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars Turner with Jennifer Lawrence, Tye Sheridan, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The film is expected in theaters in February 2019.