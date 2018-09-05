‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Set Gets a Visit From ‘Titans’ Star Minka Kelly

The reshoots for X-Men: Dark Phoenix are finally underway in Montreal, and director Simon Kinberg has a fan-favorite TV star shadowing him on the set.

Minka Kelly, star of Friday Night Lights and the upcoming Titans on DC Universe, recently paid the cast and crew of Dark Phoenix a visit. On Instagram, both Kelly and Kinberg posted a photo of themselves with the other one. Both posts referenced the term “shadow director,” implying that Kelly has been learning the ropes under Kinberg’s tutelage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Learning from the boss man,” Kelly wrote in her post, which featured a photo of the duo standing in front of one of the film’s grand sets. Because of the shadows on the soundstage, it’s hard to see their outfits.

Kinberg’s post addresses what the two of them wore to set, revealing that Kelly made a joke out of dressing just like the director.

“When your directing shadow takes things too far,” he wrote in the post.

As you can see, Kelly did her best to match Kinberg’s outfit as closely as possible. She’s donning the white button-down shirt, khaki pants, white tennis shoes, and black headphones, just like Kinberg.

Of course, Kelly’s appearance on set will immediately spark speculation that the actress has a role in the upcoming X-Men film. However, based on both of the above Instagram posts, neither Kelly nor Kinberg have given any indication that she will be in front of the camera. For now, it looks as though the actress is just learning the ropes.

Based on another post from Kelly, it looks as though she also worked with Kinberg on some sort of project for Rise Up and Vote a couple of weeks ago. The actress posted a photo to Instagram on August 13, showing her and Kinberg behind the camera, interviewing young people in Los Angeles.

“Being behind the camera was even more fun than I thought it would be,” she wrote. “It doesn’t hurt that we were also working with the most adorable kids in LA for one of the most important issues of our time.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is currently undergoing reshoots, and the film is expected to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2019.