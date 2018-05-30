‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’: Evan Peters Reveals How Quicksilver Has Changed

Evan Peters is racing back into the X-Men movies universe as Magneto’s mutant speedster son Quicksilver in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but Peters says things will be a bit different for Peter Maxmoff this time around.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Evans said that the impatient and impulsive Quicksilver has done some growing up since facing off with Apocalypse and officially joining the X-Men.

“He’s definitely a little older and more mature, a little more subdued, sort of trying to make a, not a name but trying to do right by the X-Men and be a good guy and use his powers for good, so I think he’s on that path at the moment,” Peters said.

Peters can most recently be seen as Quicksilver alongside his X-Men co-stars during a brief cameo in Deadpool 2. He discussed the process of filming that moment in a previous interview.

“We were shooting [X-Men: Dark Phoenix] and were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to do a quick thing for Deadpool 2,’” Peters said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome!’ I thought it was going to be at the end of the film, in the credits, like some sort of funny Easter egg thing. And we had a lot of different versions for when they open that door and turn to us. But the one they used was pretty chill, and was in the first half of the film, which I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus, that’s kind of weird.’”

There has been a lot of discussion and rumor surrounding Dark Phoenix. One of those rumors says this will be the last X-Men movie before Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox is finalized and the franchise can be rebooted as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though Fox is reportedly still planning to release three X-Men movies a year for the next several years.

The film has been delayed several months due to reshoots. Reshoots are pretty typical on big budget films like Dark Phoenix but the delay was primarily due to having to navigate the busy schedules of the film’s stars. For example, Sophie Turner, who plays the film’s lead character Jean Grey, and had to return to work as Sansa Stark on the final season of Game of Thrones.

Dark Phoenix is the directorial debut of longtime X-Men film producer and writer Simon Kinberg (though he did direct that X-Men cameo in Deadpool 2). 20th Century has been quite secretive about Dark Phoenix so far. Set photos revealed that the X-Men will get some new costumes inspired by Frank Quitely’s early 2000s designs from New X-Men, and a few official photos offered the first look at several characters from the film, including Jessica Chastain’s mysterious alien character.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming X-Men movies include Gambit on June 7, 2019 and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.