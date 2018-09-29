‘Dark Phoenix’ Will Be “More Realistic” Than Previous X-Men Movies

The world of superheroes is inherently beyond belief, with various comic book adaptations taking a number of different approaches when it comes to live-action storytelling. X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg claims that, with his new film, he aimed to deliver more realism than previous chapters in the franchise.

“The way I wanted to make the movie was very different than the aesthetic of previous X-Men movies, which I’ve been very involved in and proud of,” Kinberg shared with Empire. “But I wanted it to feel more naturalistic, I wanted it to feel edgier, more handmade, more real. I was very inspired by what James Mangold did with Logan, and I felt like if I could bring a measure of that aesthetic in the film that all of the intergalactic and larger-scale things that happen in the movie would feel more shocking, more realistic, more emotional. They’d be grounded in some reality.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the film might be more realistic than previous X-Men films, that isn’t to say there isn’t a fair amount of fantasy and whimsy incorporated into the movie, with Kinberg also noting he drew inspiration from the galaxy far, far away.

“And so, all of the movie – from the costumes, to the title card, to the set design, to the way the X-jet looks – all of that stuff is just more analog in a way. More like, let’s say, the original Star Wars movie,” the director pointed out. “Not that analog, but the movies I grew up loving had this very gritty, edgy, cool, human feeling to them.”

Another one of Kinberg’s goals with the film was to find a way to incorporate a more classic-looking costume for the characters, enlisting a member of Logan‘s crew to find that balance of fantasy and reality.

“I had a board full of my favorite images from the comics, and then I worked with our costume designer, who also worked on Logan, to create something that was incredibly loyal to the comics and then also had a little bit of its own feel,” Kinberg noted. “There’s little nuances from the cartoons, the comics, from whatever it is that if you were a fan you grew up reading or watching.”

Fans will see how the new film compares to the rest of the franchise when X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019.

Are you looking forward to seeing the movie take a more realistic approach to the subject matter? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Empire]