‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Star Sophie Turner Has No Idea What’s Going on with Reshoots

Returning X-Men star Sophie Turner says she knows little about the reshoots on the in-the-works X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the ’90s-set followup to X-Men: Apocalypse.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner told Digital Spy. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one.”

In March, the latest X-Men sequel and X-verse spinoff The New Mutants were both pushed back, with studio 20th Century Fox shifting Phoenix from its planned November 2, 2018 release date to February 14, 2019, and pushing New Mutants into late 2019.

Turner compared the new release date to Marvel Studios’ smash hit Black Panther, which opened mid-February.

“All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day,” Turner said. “So we’re keeping positive about it.”

In Phoenix, telepathic and telekinetic teenaged mutant Jean Grey (Turner) suffers from the possession of the unwieldy Phoenix Force, which in the original X-Men comics turned Grey into one of the most powerful — and dangerous — beings in the galaxy.

The sequel will be “vastly different” from 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, Turner said, explaining the Simon Kinberg-directed film is “kind of a lot more emotion-based, much more grounded.”

“There are, of course, those supernatural elements, but this one is really character-driven — a really emotional story about a girl battling with a deadly mix of mental health problems and being a superhero,” Turner said.

“So it’s all wrapped up into one, and it’s a movie about struggle and abandonment and not knowing yourself. Yeah, an internal struggling. It’s so, so interesting. It’s such a departure from the last movie.”

Turner described the “so emotional” original shoot — lasting from June to October 2017 — as “a real tester,” adding it took a lot out of her to portray Jean’s emotionally volatile state.

“I put my heart and soul into that movie,” she said. “It was so fun, but it was such a stretch.”

Also returning as Jean’s school-aged teammates are Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), alongside franchise vets James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto) and Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique) with series newcomer Jessica Chastain.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14.