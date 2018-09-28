First Official Synopsis for X-Men ‘Dark Phoenix’ Released

With the debut trailer for the newest X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, set to arrive on Tuesday night, 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first official synopsis for its latest adventure.

In this synopsis, it’s revealed that Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) interacts with a dangerous entity while on a mission in space, and it causes something terrifying to awaken inside her. As comic fans will know, this is the Dark Phoenix, and its arrival causes nothing but trouble for the entire X-Men team.

You can check out the synopsis in its entirety below!

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling our of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

The Dark Phoenix movie has been in production limbo for quite some time. It was initially slated to hit theaters in 2018, but was ultimately pushed back for a significant amount of reshoots. Now, the movie will be arriving on Valentine’s Day 2019. New Mutants suffered a similar production fate, and won’t be hitting theaters until August 2, 2019.

Longtime X-Men producer Simon Kinberg is directing Dark Phoenix, and it will see the returns of Sophie Grace, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Alexandra Shipp. Jessica Chastain will also be joining the cast.

Dark Phoenix is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2019.