‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Reveals New Costumes

Fans finally caught their first glimpse at the upcoming X-Men movie, adapting the classic comic book storyline of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” to the big screen.

The trailer revealed the superheroes in X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be sporting some classic comic book looks that fans of Grant Morrison‘s New X-Men are likely to be happy with. Take a look:

As you can see, Mystique and her team are all brandishing the yellow-and-black costumes from New X-Men, made famous by Frank Quitely‘s depiction in the classic X-Men storyline “E Is For Extinction.”

It’s different from the X-Factor-inspired costumes that were seen in the end of X-Men: Apocalypse, getting away from the “flight suit” look and embracing the superhero flourishes. But it does keep in step with the X-Men tradition of constantly changing costumes and sporting an aesthetic that unites the team.

Fans have wondered about the status of X-Men: Dark Phoenix ever since 20th Century Fox delayed the release date from its original November premiere. With reshoots almost finished and the film set to debut in February, it seems like the studio is ready to get the promotional machine running.

The film marks longtime X-Men movie writer Simon Kinberg‘s first foray as a director, so he’s under a lot of pressure to deliver what could be the last huge mutant movie before the franchise comes to Disney.

“[The film] was so clear in my head, emotionally and visually, that it would have killed me to hand this to somebody else to direct,” Kinberg says.

Luckily, he had clear idea in mind: to fix the mistakes made with X-Men: The Last Stand.

“I co-wrote X-Men 3, the ‘Dark Phoenix’ story, which is probably the most sacred of the X-Men storylines in the comics,” Kinberg told THR. “Fanboys and girls did not love the movie [X-Men: The Last Stand]. When I wrote X-Men: Days of Future Past years later — it was a time travel story — I thought, ‘Well, here’s an opportunity to rewrite this mistake — bring Jean Grey back to life.’ I got to go back and essentially erase a $200 million movie.”

Fans will get to see if this next attempt to adapt the Dark Phoenix Saga fares better when the movie premieres in theaters on February 14, 2019.