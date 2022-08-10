Halle Bailey Debunks Fake Rumor She is Kitty Pryde From the X-Men

Halle Bailey debunked a fake rumor that she would be playing Kitty Pryde in Marvel Studios' X-Men movie. The superstar had time today, and made sure things didn't get twisted on social media. A rumor began to circulate that the MCU's treatment of the mutants would see the pop star bring the fan favorite to life on the big screen. Tons of fans have been anxious around what Marvel Studios is going to do about the X-Men. It's been a while since the company acquired 20th Century Studios. Both the mutants and the Fantastic Four have been something heavily anticipated in fandom circles. There's some hope that answers will come at D23 this year. San Diego Comic-Con provided some clarity on the future of the MCU beyond Phase 4, but a lot of fans won't be satisfied until they see the X-Men step onto the screen fully realized. (Both Professor X and Reed Richards appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this year.) So, check out how Bailey dealt with those rumors for yourself in the tweet down below.

In news that will actually happen, Bailey is still starring in Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid. She talked to AP Entertainment about the upcoming project last year. She seems excited for whatever is coming next with respect to that big revival of a beloved project.

this is not true lmao https://t.co/wZw41TEJ3w — Halle (@HalleBailey) August 10, 2022

"It was so good to just finish it. I'm so happy to just be like, 'Yeah, that's completed!'" Bailey told AP Entertainment at the MTV VMAs 2021. "I cannot wait for it to be out. I know we have a little while to wait but I think it will be worth it."

In some other comments to Flaunt, she talked about mentally connecting to the title character. Ariel is a Disney Princess, and one that tons of people claim as their favorite. Production of the movie was split between London and Italy, so it was a mesmerizing film in all facets of production.

"I really connected with how Ariel feels," Bailey offered when asked about The Little Mermaid's main character. "She just wants to discover something new. She wants to see a whole different world that has never been introduced to her before […] There was a moment particularly when I was in London, and doing things on my own, and working every day, and working very hard, where I was like, 'Okay, this must be what it feels like to have myself to rely on.' I am kind of proud of myself. This has been a wild ride into adulthood."

