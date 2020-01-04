X-Men’s Marauders Brings Back 90s Villain

Marvel’s House of X and Powers of X changed everything for mutantkind, and it allowed the X-Men to not only give mutants a place to call home but also a way to return to life for those who had already died. That’s paved the way for the return of many heroes and villains who were killed in previous battles, but it has also brought out many of mutantkind’s enemies. As we see in Marauders #5, that even includes some faces that those who were fans in the 90s will definitely recognize, and if you want to know who we’re talking about keep reading, though big spoilers are incoming for Marauders #5 so you’ve been warned.

Towards the end of the issue, we see Kate Pryde pull off a monumental feat by making a ship intangible to avoid a collision. Unfortunately, she doesn’t get a chance to catch her breath, as the Marauder is invaded by two people on the side of a new organization Homines Verendi. It’s here that we see the return of the X-Cutioner, who goes to take out Iceman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the image below, X-Cutioner is rocking the classic 90s costume he used to have, and it certainly makes a statement. That said, we aren’t sure if it’s the original X-Cutioner Carl Denti under the mask or the newer iteration of the character that showed up in X-Men Gold. That version was getting revenge on mutantkind for Magneto’s actions causing the death of his son. He was eventually apprehended, so this could very well be him, though the last time we saw him the costume was less 90s and more military, so perhaps he’s had a change of heart.

Marauders #5 is written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Matteo Lolli and Lucas Werneck, with colors by Federico Blee, letters by VC’s Cory Petit, and design by Tom Muller. You can check out the official description for the issue below.

“THE BATTLE OF MADRIPOOR! The Marauders are caught between the forces of Madripoor and the Black King’s machinations! Thankfully, they have TWO Omega Level mutants onboard…”

Marauders #5 is in comic stores now, and you can feel free to hit me up about that issue and more on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!