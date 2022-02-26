X-Men: Marvel Is Giving the Sentinels a Major Upgrade

A new breed of Sentinel will debut in the upcoming X-Force Annual #1 from writer Nadia Shammas and artist Rafael Pimentel. Initially created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, Sentinels have been hunting the X-Men and other mutants since their debut in the original X-Men comics of the 1960s. They’ve gone through various incarnations in the decades since then, growing giant and, in one instance, even becoming piloted mechs. This latest upgrade comes courtesy of Orchis, the anti-mutant organization against which the X-Men staged a suicide mission in House of X. However, the X-Men’s attempts to stop Orchis’ development of Nimrod and new Sentinels failed, and now they’re here.

In a new preview provided to CBR, X-Force faces these new Sentinels, which seem well-equipped to go toe-to-toe with Wolverine and his team. Take a look at those Sentinel claws below.

X-Force Annual will set the stage for the Destiny of X era of X-Force. According to the issue’s official synopsis, “X-FORCE operates on the fringes of Krakoan society, undertaking the covert ops and dirty jobs the X-MEN can’t handle. So who better a target for enemies of mutantkind? ORCHIS makes their deadly move, as WOLVERINE, DOMINO and KID OMEGA are lured into a death trap designed to alter the mutants’ destiny! The next wave of X-FORCE adventures begins — and possibly ENDS — here!”

When first announcing X-Force Annual #1, Shammas told CBR, “The X-Men are legendary, and they’ve been part of my life since my 6-year-old self turned on the TV one day and heard that amazing theme song. It’s surreal and so exciting to be writing my first X-Men story, and especially to be doing it with X-Force. Beyond the iconic characters I got to work with, I loved coming up with the subterfuge, the action, and getting to dig a little deeper into Beast.”

The new Sentinels debut in X-Force Annual #1, on sale on March 30th.