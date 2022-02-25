Marvel Teases The X-Men’s Future In New ‘Destiny of X’ Trailer

Marvel is teasing the future of the X-Men in the new “Destiny of X” trailer, which you can watch below! “Destiny of X” is the next big event storyline in Marvel’s “House of X” reboot of the X-Men franchise, one that will build on the previous event series “Inferno”, as well as the current two-part “X Lives of Wolverine” and “X Deaths of Wolverine” event series, which has been the closest comparison to Jonathan Hickman’s original House of X/Powers of X reboot storyline.

The trailer hints at how the X-Men’s new mutant nation of Krakoa will react to the return of Irene Adler, aka Destiny. Up until now, Krakoa has been the embodiment of Moria Mactaggart, Prof. X and Magneto’s secret agenda to control the timeline of mutant evolution. Now Destiny has disrupted all that, offering mutants possible new paths to a different future (or futures).

“Destiny of X” will be an event that plays out across Marvel’s various X-Men books – which are (once again) being relaunched to mark the next era of X-Men storytelling. Thanks to a press release from Marvel, we now know much more about what each comic series and storyline in “Destiny of X” will be:

The rulers of Krakoa strive to hold mutantkind together, no matter how much they want to tear each other apart in Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck's IMMORTAL X-MEN #1

Kate Pryde enlists a new crew to rescue rescue mutants and unravel a vital mystery stretching two billion years into the past in Steve Orlando and Eleonora Carlini’s MARAUDERS #1

Mutantkind has taken over Mars and now they have to fight for it. Join Storm, Magneto, Sunspot, and more as they strive to save the red planet from war in Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli’s X-MEN RED #1

Krakoa’s deadly strike team deals with the mind-melding new threat known as CEREBRAX as Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill launch an all-new arc in X-FORCE #27

Captain Britain recruits nine knights to join her on a magical quest for the holy grail of mutantkind in Tini Howard and Bob Quinn’s KNIGHTS OF X #1

As numerous new threats begin to close in on Krakoan’s first team of X-Men, an old enemy emerges as Gerry Duggan continues his hit run on X-Men alongside artist Javier Pina in X-MEN #10

Nightcrawler assembles a squad to bring justice and peace to Krakoa and protect mutantkind from its most soul-crushing threats yet in Si Spurrier and Jan Bazaldua’s LEGION OF X #1

Magik and the recently resurrected Madelyne Pryor compete for the throne of Limbo in Vita Ayala and Rod Reis’ acclaimed run of New Mutants, igniting the all-new ‘Labors of Magik’ arc in NEW MUTANTS #25

Wolverine continues to take on mutantkind’s most brutal missions… with some unwelcome help from Deadpool as Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert continue their masterful run on Wolverine in WOLVERINE #20 Explaining his own plans for Destiny in an exclusive interview with EW, Gillen said, “IMMORTAL X-MEN for me is this love story of two women across time. Saying that Destiny is Mystique’s moral compass is too simple, because that implies that morals are important. But she is the object Mystique orients herself around. That’s how I see it. She is of fundamental importance to Mystique, and vice versa.”

Destiny of X begins on March 30th. You can purchase the various books of the line from Marvel Comics.