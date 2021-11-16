The X-Men Face Off Against MODOK Next Year

The Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K. will terrorize the X-Men next year. After announcing the first official X-Men team of the Krakoa era, Cyclops and Jean Grey have relocated the superhero team from their island nation to the heart of New York City. No longer just taking on mutant threats, the X-Men have found themselves pitted against some classic Marvel antagonists. According to a cover for next year’s X-Men #8, Marvel’s merry mutants will find themselves the target of M.O.D.O.K.

“The fine folks at @Marvel Comics thought it would be a good idea for me to reveal February’s X-Men #8. (by@gerryduggan & Javier Pina, cover by @pepelarraz & @martegracia) I WONDER WHY,” Ryan Penagos, Vice President and Creative Executive of Marvel New Media, posted on Twitter. He also included a video of him displaying the X-Men #8 cover on his iPad, featuring a close-up shot of M.O.D.O.K.’s massive face and head. He later joked that his guess for the issue’s story included M.O.D.O.K. making out with the X-Men, the island Krakoa getting jealous, and concluding with everyone fighting.

My guess on the story: M.O.D.O.K. makes out with everyone at the Treehouse. Krakoa gets jealous. THEY ALL FIGHT. (…should I write X-Men?) pic.twitter.com/2YhhyQHiNV — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) November 15, 2021

Penagos also reads a description of the issue, which teases the X-Men having to step up to stop M.O.D.O.K. and A.I.M. from experimenting on innocent humans. As stated earlier, the cover by Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia not only puts the spotlight on M.O.D.O.K., but also Marvel Girl’s yellow mask that he’s holding menacingly.

The X-Men have already come to blows with the High Evolutionary and his Evolutionary Guard. That confrontation concluded with the High Evolutionary leaving with a vial of Synch’s blood in exchange for sparing the human race from extinction. Exactly what the High Evolutionary plans to do with Synch’s DNA remains to be seen, but it more than likely can’t be anything good.

M.O.D.O.K. has seen a recent revival at Marvel, as the former leader of A.I.M. has guest-starred in various titles, such as the X-Men Unlimited digital series on Marvel Unlimited. The character also headlined his own streaming animated series on Hulu, with Patton Oswalt providing the voice for the villain.

