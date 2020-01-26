The New Mutants Star Maisie Williams Thought Fans Didn’t Want Her

Many Marvel fans have been anxiously waiting for the release of the final film in Fox’s X-Men saga. After multiple delays to director Josh Boone’s movie and rumors of reshoots and streaming service debuts, The New Mutants will finally premiere in theaters in just a few months. The film will not be tied to the main X-Men movies, however, and will instead introduce a group of young and disturbed individuals forced to confront their worst fears. One of these characters is the cult-favorite hero Rahne Sinclair AKA Wolfsbane, and she’s played by popular Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams.

And though Williams is no stranger to scrutiny or expectations after her appearance on the popular HBO series, joining a Marvel movie is an entirely different animal. And the actress admitted that she anticipated fans rejecting her part in the new movie.

“[My casting] first got leaked a really long time ago when it was really early days. Fox hadn’t even OK-ed me or anything, it was just talks I’d been in,” Williams said during a set visit for The New Mutants. “I took summer off [the year 2016] and I didn’t go online at all, really, or read anything. It came out then so I didn’t look at any of it. If people like you, then great, but you’ve still got to do a good job. And if people don’t like you, then great, but you’ve still got to do a good job. From what I thought, people didn’t really want me.”

But Williams was up for the challenge, she said, and explained that she embraced the acting opportunity.

“I think to get any role as an actor is great, and to get something this big after Game of Thrones, I’m thrilled about. It’s really gonna help push me as an actor.”

There was a time when many people thought The New Mutants would never see the light of day. But now that parent company Walt Disney Studios seems satisfied with the movie and finally settled on a release date, it seems like people are excited to finally have the opportunity to watch it in theaters.

There are a lot of questions about the quality of the film and if it could possibly tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it won’t be long before we get those answers.

After many lengthy delays, The New Mutants will finally premiere in theaters on April 3rd.

