Could the ‘X-Men Origins’ Movie Franchise Be Revived at Disney?

Disney is officially buying 21st Century Fox and Marvel fans are having themselves a field day. As you probably know, this news means that Marvel Studios will officially own the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, allowing them to be a part of the greater MCU.

Yes, this means characters like Wolverine, Deadpool, Jean Grey and more can finally interact with the likes of Spider-Man, Captain America and the whole gang, changing the entire Marvel landscape going forward. In addition to all of the crossover potential, could this also mean that Marvel would try to revive long-dead X-franchises?

X-Men Origins: Wolverine was nothing short of a critical disaster, which is why you never saw another X-Men Origins movie head into production. What most people forget is that Fox has planned an entire franchise of Origins films.

Popular characters like Professor X and Magneto were next in line to get the Origins treatment but, after the failure of Wolverine, they never came to fruition. With Disney set to begin producing X-Men films in the future, is there a chance they could revisit the idea, knowing that the studio could do a better job than its predecessor?

When you think about it, a new line of Origins films would actually make a lot of sense for Disney and Marvel Studios.

Think about it: Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe haven’t seen the X-Men in that franchise before. Once those characters begin appearing in the other Marvel films, audiences will likely want to know a little more about where they came from.

A line of Origins movies could be a home-run for Disney and Marvel, if that’s the route they decide to follow.