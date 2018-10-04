X-Men Producer Addresses How Disney, Fox Deal Impacts Upcoming Movies

20th Century Fox and Disney may have agreed to tie the knot, but the impending merger doesn’t mean things are out of the norm for the team backing X-Men. Recently, the first trailer for Dark Phoenix went live, and Deadpool is expected to drop a special film this December. And, thanks to a new interview, fans got a better idea of how Fox’s merger with Disney will (or won’t) affect its next moves.

Recently, Collider spoke with the writer, director of Dark Phoenix Simon Kinberg. The creator was joined by producer Hutch Parker, and it was there the pair explained how Fox’s films are being impacted by the deal.

As it turns out, the deal has not done a single thing.

“The status [of the deal] I won’t speak to because that’s above my pay grade, but we’re just continuing to make movies that we make and developing movies that we’ve been developing for years now, like Gambit, or finishing movies like New Mutants and Dark Phoenix and Deadpool, that comes out this Christmas, and others, Multiple Man, other movies we’ve been working on we continue to work on,” Kinberg explained.

Continuing, Parker detailed why the deal wouldn’t make a dent in Fox’s production schedule. Disney might have agreed to buy out the studio, but Fox has to operate as usual just in case the deal falls through.

“Until the deal is completely finished — which has in principal terms been agreed to by the two boards but it hasn’t yet gone through the final approvals that go through the government. But until that’s done, Fox has to remain Fox and perform as it would as if it wasn’t up for sale,” Parker stressed. “So for all intents and purposes you proceed as business as usual.”

For awhile, fans had thought Fox would roll back its plan for X-Men after the Disney, Fox deal was made public. That assumption was only bolstered after Dark Phoenix delayed its release, but Kinberg assured fans recently the change had little to do with Fox and everything to do with the X-Men movie’s cosmic scale.

“I always look to the comics obviously as the touchstones for the movies, and as you know and all fans know there is a lot of cosmic, extraterrestrial stories in the X-Men lore,” Kinberg told IGN. “It’s not something that we’ve explored in the past. It’s something we certainly begin to explore in this movie and if it’s appropriate to whatever the next movies would be then I would absolutely do that. It’s something I think audiences have almost grown accustomed to now given that the Marvel [MCU] movies are so often now intergalactic.”

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th, 2019.