X-Men Star Sophie Turner: It “Felt Right” to Do Dark Phoenix Story a Second Time

X-Men franchise star Sophie Turner was unaware then-owners Fox intended to adapt the Dark Phoenix saga a second time when she joined the series in X-Men: Apocalypse, but says it “felt right” to redo the story after 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand.

“No, not at all. I never knew. You know, they had The Last Stand and so I just kind of assumed that it was done and over with,” Turner told Screen Rant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But I was really excited when they told me because in The Last Stand, the Dark Phoenix storyline was a subplot and in this it’s the main plot and it being one of the most loved comic books in the X-Men world, it definitely felt right to do it again. I was so excited.”

Turner previously admitted there was “a lot of pressure” to get the esteemed story right a second time around when elevating it from subplot to main plot, which finds the X-Men torn apart after Jean Grey (Turner) is corrupted by the cosmic, all-powerful Phoenix Force.

“I knew [writer-director] Simon [Kinberg] was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘f—,’” Turner told EW.

“I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

Starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix opens June 7.