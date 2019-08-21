X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga Marvel HeroClix Fast Forces Preview

The X-Men are returning to HeroClix, but this time its in animated form. Marvel HeroClix: X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga brings the classic cartoon to life in HeroClix. We already unboxed an entire brick of the main set. Now let’s look at the set’s companion Fast Forces set.

This Fast Forces set features Wolverine, Rogue, Beast, Storm, Gambit, and Jubilee in a ready to play configuration. They can form a themed team on their own, but they have dials different from their counterparts in the main set, making them easy to mix and match with the figures you pull from randomized boosters.

The set goes on sale on September 11th, the same date that the main set hits shelves. We’re going to take a look at this six figure, non-randomized set. Let us know what you think of this HeroClix Fast Forces set in the comments section, and be sure to get more info from your local games store.

The X-Men

Here’s a look at the whole team:

001 Wolverine

002 Rogue

003 Beast

004 Storm

005 Gambit

006 Jubilee

As you’ll on the cards below, they each have a trait that grants friendly characters that are adjacent or have the X-Men keyword the use of Shape Change against Giant-Size and Colossal opposing characters.

Wolverine

Wolverine is the deadly attacker you expect, with Charge, Flury, and Blades/Claws/Fangs:

Rogue

Rogue is the team’s flying tank:

Beast

Beast is a mix of fighter and support

Storm

Storm brings the thunder and lightning at range:

Gambit

Gambit is a stealth striker:

Jubilee

Jubilee is cheaper than the others in the Fast Force. She has low damage, but her Pulse Wave can let her get past an opponent’s defensive powers: