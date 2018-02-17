X-Men Wedding Special Announced

Marvel Comics has announced a very special issue to commemorate Kitty Pryde and Peter Rasputin’s special day.

In May, Marvel Comics will release X-Men Wedding Special #1. The issue features stories by Rogue & Gambit writer Kelly Thompson and X-Men Gold writer Marc Guggenheim, as well as a special Kitty Pryde story from X-Men legend Chris Claremont, along with art from Greg Land, Marika Cresta, and more.

“X-Men weddings are always a big deal, if only because they’re so rare,” Thompson teased in a press released. “I think you probably have to go all the way back to X-Men #30 in 1994 – the wedding of Jean Grey and Cyclops – to get a wedding as potentially big as the wedding of Kitty Pryde and Colossus: two X-Men who’ve been around (and on again/off again) for literal decades.”

The X-Men Wedding Special is a companion issue to X-Men Gold #26-30, which features the story “‘Til Death Do Us Part.”

Kitty Pryde proposed to Colossus in X-Men Gold #20. Earlier in the series, Colossus made it clear to Kitty that he intended to marry her, though the two were still taking their relationship slow at the time after being apart and with other people for a while – Kitty had gone to space were her previous fiance, Star-Lord, and Colossus was involved with Domino.

After nearly dying in the Negative Zone, Kitty seemed to have decided to take a more carpe diem approach and turned the proposal around on Colossus, setting up what Marvel has described as the wedding of the century.

Kitty Pryde and Colossus is one of X-Men’s oldest romances. Kitty had a crush on Colossus immediately from the time she joined the X-Men as a teenager. They dated for a while but broke up after Peter briefly fell for someone else.

After that, Kitty joined Excalibur and dated Peter Wisdom for a while. Colossus turned villain and then turned back and then died. Kitty was the one to bring his ashes to Russia, or so she thought.

It was later discovered that Colossus was alive. Kitty was the one who found him and their romantic spark reignited. They were together for a time until Colossus became possessed by the Phoenix.

They split after that. Colossus had a casual relationship with Domino. Kitty dated Iceman for a while and then got engaged to Star-Lord and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy. The engagement didn’t last and Kitty returned to Earth and the X-Men.

And now it seems, after being cosmically possessed, traveling through space, and/or nearly dying in the negative zone that the two are finally ready to settle down. Weddings in the Marvel Universe rarely go smoothly though, so fans will have to wait and see how things turn out.

X-Men Wedding Special #1 goes on sale May 16.

X-MEN WEDDING SPECIAL #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM, KELLY THOMPSON & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Art by GREG LAND, MARIKA CRESTA & MORE

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

On-Sale 5/16/18